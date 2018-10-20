Home Cities Kochi

Music concert to raise fund for the Kerala flood victims on October 29

District Collector Mohammed Y Safirulla said Ernakulam was worst affected by the devastating August floods.

Published: 20th October 2018 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2018 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Stephen Devassy (Express Photo by P Jawahar)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam district administration, in collaboration with keyboardist Stephen Devassy, will organise a music concert as part of a fundraising initiative for the rehabilitation of flood-affected people in the district. The event named ‘We shall overcome’ will be held at Marine Drive ground, here, on October 29.

District Collector Mohammed Y Safirulla said Ernakulam was worst affected by the devastating August floods. “Now we have reached the rehabilitation stage for which a huge amount is required. Houses for the flood victims have to be constructed and their livelihoods have to be restored. People have been contributing to the Chief Ministers Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). It is really encouraging to see the artists coming forward to contribute for society,” he said.

There will a seating arrangement for 25,000 people. The event will be held from 6 pm to 10 pm and there will be no entry fee. However, there will be counters set up where people can donate money which would be deposited to the CMDRF. “People coming for the concert can contribute wilfully and the artists will be performing for free,” he said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran and Local Self- Government Minister A C Moideen will participate. During the event, Rs 6.85 crore collected by Rotary Club will be handed over to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. 

Stephen Devassy said the concert would start by felicitating fishermen community active in the rescue operations during the floods. “We have composed a song as a mark of respect for the fishermen community who came to the rescue of people. Leading singers, instrumentalists and music directors will also perform. We will also have a tribute to violinist Balabhaskar who recently passed away in a road accident. Balabhaskar’s band-Big Band- will perform with our band- Solid Band,” Stephen said.K P Nandakumar, joint director, Kerala Tourism, said such events would help in revitalising the tourism sector of the state.

‘We Shall Overcome’ will be a historical event as for the first time in the state, a band of musicians from jail would be performing at a public event. Stephen Devassy said last year he had conducted a musical performance at a Central Jail. During the concert, he came across a professional-level performance by jail artists. “So we decided to invite these jail inmates to perform at our event which is taking place for a novel purpose. More than 10 jail inmates are likely to take part,” he said. The organisers have received the approval of Director General of Prisons and Correctional Service R Sreelekha for including jail inmates in the concert. “We also have sought the permission of the state government. We hope to receive a positive reply from the government soon,” Stephen said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Stephen Devassy We shall overcome Kerala flood relief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sandakozhi
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to 'Sandakozhi-2'
Sabarimala temples aides at the foot of the 18 steps of the hill shrine protesting against the two women who attempted to enter Sabarimala hill shrine on October 19, 2018. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)
Amid protests, three women return from Sabarimala after failed entry bid
Gallery
Amritsar Police and volunteers carry a victim from the site of a train accident at Joda Phatak in Amritsar on Friday, October 19, 2018.(PTI)
Amritsar tragedy: 60 feared dead as train runs over people watching Ravan effigy burning
This year the ninth installment of the 'amfAR Gala' was hosted yesterday in Beverly Hills, California and it saw some of the biggest names in Hollywood in attendance.
'amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research' hosts ninth-gala, marks Hollywood in attendance
facebook twitter whatsapp