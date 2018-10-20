Home Cities Kochi

‘NIA hasn’t wrapped up its investigation’

In this file photo, Hadiya is seen being taken to the domestic terminal of the Cochin International Airport by security officers, at Nedumbaserry, 26, November 2017 | Express

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The NIA has not wrapped up the probe into the alleged case of Love Jihad in which Vaikom native Akhila alias Hadiya tied the knot to Shafin Jahan, a Muslim,  it emerged. Sources, while trashing reports in this regard by a section of the media, told Express the anti-terror agency needs to examine more persons, who are currently abroad, in the case. 

The NIA, however, is yet to invoke Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the case or arraign more persons in the case. “The NIA has not decided to close the Hadiya Case and more persons associated with the case need to be examined. Some of them are presently abroad and steps are being initiated to bring them to India. Only after interrogating them, can we take a call on the course of the investigation, “ the sources said.

It was in August 2017, the NIA re-registered the FIR 21/ 2016 at the Perinthalmanna police station as RC-1/2017/NIA/KOC.  The FIR was registered after including charges like Section 153A (attempt or promote enmity among religious groups), 295A (deliberate act to outrage religious feelings) and 107(abetment) of the IPC along with Section 57 (missing person ) of the Kerala Police Act. 

The accused named in the FIR was Aboobacker of Cherakkaparambu, Malappuram, who is the father of Hadiya’s batchmate in Salem. On the NIA not invoking UAPA in the case, an officer said, “UAPA will be invoked only if we have sufficient evidence in the case. We have dug up evidence about the indirect involvement of a particular group in the case. But it is not enough to invoke the UAPA in the case. Owing to lack of evidence, no one has been freshly chargesheeted in the case.” Similarly, the investigation is under way into the North Paravur Islamic State (IS) case in which a  Pathanamthitta native accused her husband of forcible conversion and attempt to sell her to the so-called IS terror outfit in Syria. 

“In the North Paravur IS case we have slapped UAPA on the accused based on the complaint made by the victim. Involvement of IS module is still under investigation. We carried out a probe in Bengaluru where the alleged conversion took place and the arraigned are based,” said an officer.

Following the Hadiya Case, the Kerala Police had referred 89 interfaith marriages in which ‘Love Jihad’ angle was suspected. However, the NIA after shortlisting 11 cases decided not to register an FIR. “In most of these cases, the women and men who were converted to other religion have not lodged complaint till now. As the Constitution provides freedom to practise any religion, we need a complaint from the persons concerned to proceed further. Though a particular outfit’s involvement is clear in most of the cases, evidence to establish forcible conversions could not be found,” sources said.

