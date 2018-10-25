Home Cities Kochi

We Shall Overcome: Celebrating Kerala's strength

A mega musical event, ‘We Shall Overcome’, brainchild of celebrated musician Stephen Devassy, will be held at the Marine Drive on Monday at 6 pm.

Published: 25th October 2018

KOCHI: A mega musical event, ‘We Shall Overcome’, the brainchild of celebrated musician Stephen Devassy, will be held at the Marine Drive on Monday at 6 pm. The programme is presented by Ernakulam District Administration, Rotary Club, and the DTPC with the Bank of India as its event partner. 
The idea struck Stephen when he was trapped during the floods that wrecked the state.

“I was stuck between the Kochi airport and the Chalakudy-Angamali junction without electricity and mobile phones. People have gone through worse,” said the musician.

“I wanted to help the people who were affected by the flood; also I have immense respect for the state in holding itself together during such a calamity. This event aims to send a message across that we are back, our tourism industry has been revived, and we are stronger than before,” he shared. 
The event would have a counter where people can donate any amount of money that would be contributed to the CMDRF.

On why the event was a free entry, he quipped, “I want everyone to be able to participate in this event.” 
Performers include vocalists Naresh Iyer, Sunitha Sarathy, Andrea Jeremiah, and composers Deepak Dev, Gopi Sundar, and Bijibal. 

Special performances by percussionists Mattanoor Sankarankutty Marar and Karuna Murthy would be staged. The highlight of the event would be a 20-minute performance by prisoners from the Viyyur Central jail.

Stephen said that he’s completely indebted to the District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla for encouraging him to organise the event. 

“I’m filled with gratitude towards him. He’s been on board from the time I pitched the idea across and has been positive about the event,” said Stephen. 

The four-hour long programme would also pay tribute to the late violinist Balabhasker. 
Speaking about the bond that the musicians share, Stephen added, “Wherever I go, I present his music. I want his music to stay alive forever.”

