A cruise terminal opens up boundless opportunities

KOCHI:Kochi witnessed its first stepping stone towards the construction of the most awaited cruise terminal. Kerala has always been famous for its water bodies and water ways, which can be dated back to five centuries. The cruise terminal will be a significant landmark for Kerala, that has never failed to amaze even the best-known explorer Vasco Da Gama. Opening of the cruise terminal in Kochi can attract more than thousands of international tourists which in turn paves way to tremendous development of commerce tourism in Kerala.

The Kochi harbor is a milestone with its one of a kind natural harbors in the world. Currently it is only used to manage bulk carriers through the Vallarpadam Container Terminal set up by the Dubai Port. The cruise terminal would be a great success if it could attract 100 to 200 luxury cruise ships every year. Even though every passenger ship has a minimum of 2000 to 4000 tourists, presently it is only a handful of people who get down in our shores as the cruises stay only for few hours in a port. Majority of them visit Mattanchery, the nearest destination from the terminal, which again only benefits a few.

If it was made possible for the tourists to experience Kerala’s rich tradition and culture within the reach of the terminal, the income from one single cruise ship would be enormous. This could be possible as a project of the Kochi Port or with private partnership. All it would require is a small portion of a huge beautiful land bank owned by the Kochi Port. This would provide access and opportunity for the tourists to get down their ships and experience Kerala which in turn would benefit the commerce sector.

With the introduction of such a project, the cruise terminal itself can be promoted as a ‘Tourist Mall’ for both national and international tourists which can hugely benefit the terminal and the economy of the state. The support and guidance from the Kochi Port, the government and Kochi Corporation towards the development of the such a terminal will only result in a better Kerala.

