All about the best food

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Kitchen Awards 2018’ brought together the best in the city’s restaurant business. It was an evening that the restaurateurs and the foodies in the city had been anticipating for over a month. After intense online voting that lasted a month, and jury visits and deliberations, Via Kochi announced the 14 winners of the Kochi Kitchen Awards 2018. The declaration was made at an event held at the Bolgatty Palace & Lake Resort on August 28.

The Awards was powered by Tasty Nibbles and had Pop N More as its Fun Food Partner. In the North Indian category, Rasoi at Fort Kochi took home the award; the restaurant also won in the Best Newcomer category. Malabar Café at Grand Hyatt won in the South Indian category. The hotel had another prize waiting in the wings too: Thai Soul at Grand Hyatt was awarded in the Best Asian category.

Another restaurant that took home two awards was Dhe Puttu, which won in the Fast Food and Night Restaurant categories. Zaatar Arabic Restaurant was awarded the Best Arabic Restaurant while Café 17 topped in the Italian category. Curry Tree Diner was awarded Best Multi-Cuisine Restaurant. Big Fat Momo won in the Best Street Food category while Incredible Art was adjudged the Best Baker. Cheenavala took home the award for the Best Seafood Restaurant and AVA Lounge was awarded in the Best Bar & Pub category.

In addition to the winners in the 14 categories, the event also saw a few restaurants winning the Kochi Kitchen Hero Award. “We decided to give away the Kochi Kitchen Hero Award to commemorate the selfless service and support that restaurants like Gokul Oottupura, Tellicherry Kitchen and

Brindhavan offered when we were doing flood relief work,” says Via Kochi Founder Jayakrishnan Pillai.

“Over four days, we were able to send out more than 32,000 meals to relief camps across the city, thanks to the unstinting support of these kitchens.”Giving a thumbs-up to good food and honest reviews, restaurateurs are already gearing up for the next edition. “The Kochi Kitchen Awards will be bigger and better next year, with more categories and definitely more excitement,” says Arun Francis, Event Coordinator at Via Kochi.