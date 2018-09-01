Home Cities Kochi

All about the best food

The Kochi Kitchen Awards 2018’ brought together the best in the city’s restaurant business. It was an evening that the restaurateurs and the foodies in the city had been anticipating for over a month.

Published: 01st September 2018 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

The Grand Hyatt team receiving the Best South Indian Restaurant award for Malabar Cafe from Ram Menon (right), co-founder of Impresario

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Kitchen Awards 2018’ brought together the best in the city’s restaurant business. It was an evening that the restaurateurs and the foodies in the city had been anticipating for over a month. After intense online voting that lasted a month, and jury visits and deliberations, Via Kochi announced the 14 winners of the Kochi Kitchen Awards 2018. The declaration was made at an event held at the Bolgatty Palace & Lake Resort on August 28.

The Awards was powered by Tasty Nibbles and had Pop N More as its Fun Food Partner. In the North Indian category, Rasoi at Fort Kochi took home the award; the restaurant also won in the Best Newcomer category. Malabar Café at Grand Hyatt won in the South Indian category. The hotel had another prize waiting in the wings too: Thai Soul at Grand Hyatt was awarded in the Best Asian category.

Another restaurant that took home two awards was Dhe Puttu, which won in the Fast Food and Night Restaurant categories. Zaatar Arabic Restaurant was awarded the Best Arabic Restaurant while Café 17 topped in the Italian category. Curry Tree Diner was awarded Best Multi-Cuisine Restaurant. Big Fat Momo won in the Best Street Food category while Incredible Art was adjudged the Best Baker. Cheenavala took home the award for the Best Seafood Restaurant and AVA Lounge was awarded in the Best Bar & Pub category.

In addition to the winners in the 14 categories, the event also saw a few restaurants winning the Kochi Kitchen Hero Award. “We decided to give away the Kochi Kitchen Hero Award to commemorate the selfless service and support that restaurants like Gokul Oottupura, Tellicherry Kitchen and
Brindhavan offered when we were doing flood relief work,” says Via Kochi Founder Jayakrishnan Pillai.

“Over four days, we were able to send out more than 32,000 meals to relief camps across the city, thanks to the unstinting support of these kitchens.”Giving a thumbs-up to good food and honest reviews, restaurateurs are already gearing up for the next edition. “The Kochi Kitchen Awards will be bigger and better next year, with more categories and definitely more excitement,” says Arun Francis, Event Coordinator at Via Kochi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kochi Kitchen Awards 2018 best food Bolgatty Palace & Lake Resort

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case