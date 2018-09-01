KSEB’s Mission Reconnect in the Kochi over

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The KSEB has completed the ‘Mission Reconnect’ programme launched here with the aim of restoring power to areas, forced to remain without electricity in the aftermath of the flood havoc, in a time bound manner.

KSEB authorities said four lakh consumers were given reconnection while 4,000 transformers were repaired. The 110 KV substations at Kurumassery Rayonpuram and Malayattoor have resumed functioning. The repairs were carried out at the 33KV substations at Alangad, Koovappadi, Vadakkekara, Kalady and Kuruppampady. The wholehearted cooperation of wire men, electrical supervisors, electrical contractors, ITI students, KSEB staff from the other districts, trade unions, former KSEB employees and voluntary organisations helped to ensure the programme’s success, the board authorities said. Chief Engineer( System Operation) Kesavadas was the coordinator.