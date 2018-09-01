Most natural disasters are avoidable: Muralee Thummarukudy

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The dams could have been used more imaginatively to store and disburse water, said Muralee Thummarukudy at an event organised by the Kerala Management Association on Friday. Muralee is a disaster management expert and the operations manager of Post Conflict and Disaster Management of the United Nations Environment Program.

He stated natural hazards-turned-disasters are precipitated by the high density of human settlements in sensitive areas. Most disasters were avoidable. He had predicted many of these disasters since 2011 based on historical data.

“We need to be prepared for eventualities and build a better, safer, greener Kerala. The future depends on what we decide today. Plan for the future where mistakes of the past are not repeated,” said Muralee.

On the question of possible UN assistance, he said the organisation will be helpful in assisting in loss assessment, recovery framework and designing a possible rebuilding process which takes into account disaster risk reduction.

Toned milk for anganwadi, LPS kids

Kochi: Toned milk will be provided to the anganwadi and LP School students in the various flood-hit places in Ernakulam and Thrissur districts. The toned milk will be provided by the National Dairy Development Board to students in Paravur, Alangad, Parakadavu and Mala block panchayats. The students will be given ready-to- drink 180 ml milk packets.

HDFC loan for flood-hit houses

Kochi : HDFC on Monday decided to contribute to rebuilding properties ravaged by floods in Kerala by providing ‘Home Improvement Loans’ with zero processing fee and at a lower rate of interest. Home Improvement Loans are for properties in Kerala, though the customer can be stationed anywhere. This will be valid only for all loan applications submitted up to October 31, 2018.

Vypeen block panchayat members to donate

Kochi: Members of Vypeen block panchayat will donate their one-month salary to Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). Besides this, a sum of C2 lakh will be handed over from the block panchayat fund for the relief work.

Cochin College Alumni honours fishermen

Kochi: The Cochin College Alumni Association has organised a function here to honour the 25 fishermen who were actively involved in the rescue mission to help people of the flood-affected areas. These fishermen played a key role in rescuing the residents from Paravur Kottappuram Gothuruth area which was worse affected by the floods. The fishermen were from Cherthala Arthunkal region.