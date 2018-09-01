Home Cities Kochi

Residents accuse panchayat of double standards

It has been 16 years since the 16 families living in Viruthi colony were shifted from the poramboke land near the National Highway by the district administration.

kerala_floods_-_kochi

An image of flood hit Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:It has been 16 years since the 16 families living in Viruthi colony were shifted from the poramboke land near the National Highway by the district administration. These families, along with those living on poramboke land near Mangalapuzha bridge, Desham and Parambayam, were shifted to lands owned by the Chengamanad panchayat. However, the families rehabilitated to Kaprassery fared better than those who were given housing facility at Porayar Viruthi Two-cent colony.

“The land has not been deeded to us. When we were shifted here, the panchayat authorities told us we can live on this land as long as we want. Our children and the future generations too can live on this land, but none of us will be deeded the right to it,” said Shibija, a resident.

All these families have built houses on this land and are living non-existent lives. “Since we don’t own the land, we can’t show any documents to prove we are residents of this panchayat. Hence, we are also denied ration cards and other facilities,” she said. Devika, another resident of the colony, said, “Those families settled in Kaprassery fared better. They have been given three cents and also the property is deeded to them. How can the authorities show double standards? Why can’t they do the same for us? We are not different in any way from those in Kaprassery,” she said.

Every time there is an election, the leaders arrive with cartloads of promises. “They promise to solve our problem. But once the elections are over, we and our problems get relegated to the background until the next time. One such promise was a wall will be built all around the colony to stop water from the nearby field from entering the area. But the said wall is yet to materialise,” she said.

According to Shibija, every house in the colony will have to be rebuilt. “The water has soaked the walls completely and made them unstable. It would be dangerous to live in these houses. But in order to rebuild, we will need money and to get a loan, we will need the land as collateral,” she said. So, if the land is not ours, how will we get a loan from the banks, she added. According to the residents, the panchayat can otherwise construct a multi-storeyed building for the people of the colony. “Nothing gets solved if you try to rehabilitate people only to ditch them,” said Shibija.

