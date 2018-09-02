12 cops transferred for taking relief materials

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi City Police Commissioner has transferred 12 civil police officers, including 11 women officers, for allegedly taking clothes home from the relief package. The action came after Ernakulam Central CI A Ananthalal filed a report against the civil police officers, attached to various police stations, who were on duty at Central Station.

“The Commissioner issued the order transferring the officers on Friday,” said Ernakulam ACP K Laljy. According to the officers they had taken the clothes to distribute in flood-affected areas in their neighbourhoods. However, the materials were taken without obtaining permission from their senior officers. The incident snowballed into a controversy after CCTV footages of women civil police officers taking clothes from the relief package went viral on social media. Following this the City Special Branch conducted an inquiry.