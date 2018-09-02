Fishermen played a great role in reducing deaths: A C Moideen

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Even as their own family members were in a crisis, fishermen in the state came forward to save thousands of people marooned across the state when it was hit by an unprecedented flood recently, said A C Moideen, Minister for Local Self Governance. He was inaugurating a function organised by Le Meridien Kochi at the hotel to honour fishermen who participated in the rescue operation.

The minister said the fishermen, who participated in the rescue operations without bothering about their own safety, played a great role in reducing the deaths. Around 650 fishermen were honoured on the occasion. Le Meridien Kochi, which is set to celebrate its 20th anniversary this month, honoured the fishermen by postponing the same.

Speaking on the occasion, P Mohamed Ali, chairman, Mfar Group, said, “The flood has taught us a lesson that all difficulties can overcome with unity. The same unity should be displayed while building a New Kerala.”

K V Thomas MP, S Sarma MLA, Anwar Sadath MLA, M Swaraj MLA, Hibi Eden MLA, K J Maxi MLA, John Fernandez MLA, Sunila Sibi, chairperson, Maradu Municipality, ex-MLAs Dominic Presentation and Benny Behnan, A P M Mohammed Hanish, MD, KMRL, Vijay Sakhare, Ernakulam Range IG; K L Arun, District Operations Officer, Coast Guard, Abdul Basheer, director, Mfar Group and Bharathru Hari, representative of fishermen community, were also present on the occasion.

Selfless act

The minister said the fishermen, who participated in the rescue operations without bothering about their own safety, played a great role in the opreations