Fishing for facilities

Deena Theresa

Express News Service

KOCHI:Waters have subsided, and Kerala is amidst rebuilding and rehabilitation. The unfamed heroes, the fishermen, displayed immense courage, paddling the state to safety. Despite the laurels, all is not comfortable for the heroes. Most often, they are the most overlooked section of the society and their plight is no different in Kochi too. The Champakkara fish market, one of the major hubs of fish trade in the city which witnesses around 1,700 fishermen, fishmongers and wholesale dealers on an average day, lacks even the basic sanitation facilities.

“The toilets were renovated a few months ago with good quality tiles. But work isn’t complete. There is no plumbing. They have left it halfway,” said Vijesh, who cuts fish.

Lack of sanitation poses an enormous threat to hygiene. “None of us have access to water or toilets. There is not even a pipe in sight. Even women relieve themselves outside the unfinished toilet,” Vijesh continued.

The Champakkara market is also home to meat and vegetable vendors. The market premises are quite a deplorable sight. Gutters are blocked with broken tiles and clogged plastic, adding to the stench. “Fish waste is however regularly picked up by the Corporation,” Vijesh added.

Over 400 women depend on the market which lacks

toilet facilities  Albin Mathew

Shanta and *Valsala, two fish vendors, echoed the same sentiment. “It’s harder for us when we need to use the toilets. One of us has to keep watch and warn the other person if anyone else intrudes,” said Shanta.

Electricity is another problem the market faces. “We’re deprived of two major essentials, water supply and electricity,” said Sibesh, a wholesale dealer.

“Due to space issues, most of us do not even have a roof above us,” said Leela, who has been selling fish for the past 15 years. “There is no proper bus stop either,” she added.

The Champakkara bus stop displays no signs of a bus stop and pedestrians are exposed to harsh weather conditions. Even though the construction of a new bridge parallel to the Champakkara metro bridge is a plausible reason for inadequate space, traders are looking forward to its completion. “The market does not currently have the capacity to house all parked vehicles during peak hours,” said Sebastian, a buyer. “Hopefully it will be resolved once the construction of the bridge is over,” he added.

The vendors and dealers feel that their complaints are not heeded. However, Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain, said that a group of toilets were constructed and the renovation is currently an ongoing process. “I have not received any complaints from the people who work at the market yet. But I will definitely look into it,” she added.