Gas stoves, cylinders distributed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to provide rehabilitation aid to the flood victims, the Chengamanad police distributed gas cylinders and stoves to 60 families under its jurisdiction on Saturday. The materials were handed over under the aegis of American Telecom Company (ATC), as part of the comprehensive rehabilitation activities carried out by Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief Rahul R Nair. The cylinders and stoves have a warranty of 10 years by Indian Oil Corporation.