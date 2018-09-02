Home Cities Kochi

Gas stoves, cylinders distributed

In a bid to provide rehabilitation aid to the flood victims, the Chengamanad police distributed gas cylinders and stoves to 60 families under its jurisdiction on Saturday. 

Published: 02nd September 2018 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 02:17 AM   |  A+A-

LPG cylinders

Image for representational purpose only. (Express File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  In a bid to provide rehabilitation aid to the flood victims, the Chengamanad police distributed gas cylinders and stoves to 60 families under its jurisdiction on Saturday. The materials were handed over under the aegis of American Telecom Company (ATC), as part of the comprehensive rehabilitation activities carried out by Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief Rahul R Nair. The cylinders and stoves have a warranty of 10 years by Indian Oil Corporation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gas stoves cylinders flood relief Kerala Floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport explained: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to