Kerala Floods: Resignation of Power, Irrigation Ministers demanded by All India Professional Congress

The state did not have inundation maps and emergency action plans at the time of opening of dam shutters.

Published: 02nd September 2018 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 02:15 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala minister MM Mani | File

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Electricity Minister M M Mani and Water Resources Minister Mathew T Thomas should resign from the Cabinet in the wake of the deadly floods which claimed hundreds of lives and caused huge losses, said All India Professional Congress state president Mathew Kuzhalnadan.

“Both ministers failed to discharge their duties. The ministers and the officers were responsible for the devastating floods. Mismanagement of dams worsened the situation,” Kuzhalnadan said here on Saturday.
The Professional Congress also demanded a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge into the flooding in the state. The state did not have inundation maps and emergency action plans at the time of opening of dam shutters.

Though the Central Water Commission had asked the government to prepare the map in 2016, it failed to materialise. The dam break analysis had not been done by the state government based on the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), he pointed out. The lackadaisical attitude of the government had resulted in the loss of lives, he said.

