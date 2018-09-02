Home Cities Kochi

Kerala Floods: Staring at a bleak future in Cheruthony 

Plans to relocate the population in the lowlands to higher grounds or to the new houses, which are to be constructed across forest areas in the district, will be hard to implement.

Published: 02nd September 2018 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

Buildings constructed on the Periyar riverbed in Cheruthony, still accomodate people even though they have suffered significant damage

By Nejma Sulaiman
Express News Service

IDUKKI:  A row of jackfruit and other trees sticking out of the sand, exposed by low tide of the Cheruthony River, is all that remains of a small township home to 250 families. The residents were forced to flee as their land, which they slowly built up through years of struggle, was finally engulfed by the gushing water from the Idukki reservoir towering above the village. Sulaikha, a 50-year-old widow, had a simple dream - to live a modest life, educate her two daughters and repay the debt she incurred to sustain a small business after her husband died a few years ago.

Also Read | Couple from Idukki hands over two acres to build model village for the flood-affected

Until early last month, her plan was moving along steadily. But now Sulaikha says she has hit a roadblock, which took the form of deadly floods that swept through Cheruthony, destroying her house and washing away the shop she owned in the town. It has been over a month, but families like Sulaikha’s are only just starting to come to terms with the long-term impact of the disaster as they move slowly out of makeshift camps, shelters and relatives’ homes to start picking up the pieces of their lives.

Making her way through the wreckage of her home on the bank of Cheruthony River, Sulaikha points out the damage to her house and agricultural land. But in truth, her mind was elsewhere - on the flood-damaged groceries and the dried fish she had stocked in her shop. For Sulaikha, those items represent months of labour, and the promise of grand profits for a woman of her economic background: In a single year, she can earn up to Rs 2 lakh from the business. 

In a country where the average annual income is considerably less, this is a tidy sum.
The loss could mean dark days ahead for the widow. The money she gets from her business enabled her to pay her children’s school fees and set something aside for their future.  Now, the floods have swept away their hopes of making ends meet, including a shelter where they can feel safe.Apart from Sulaikha, there are three other widows who face the similar situation. “I have no idea how to get things back to normal,” a dejected Sulaikha said, looking at her two daughters. She is convinced unless the government support is forthcoming, families like hers will be looking at a bleak future.

Finding solutions
Plans to relocate the population in the lowlands to higher grounds or to the new houses, which are to be constructed across forest areas in the district, will be hard to implement. It is expected people who have lived on their ancestral lands for generations will be unwilling to move.  “The problem that remains is we need to encourage people to move from the floodplains. But it is problematic due to cultural issues,” said District Collector K Jeevan Babu. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
jackfruit Cheruthony River Kerala Floods Kerala Rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport explained: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to