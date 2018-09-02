Home Cities Kochi

M K Joseph meet: MA Sports Club emerges winner

Mar Athanasius (MA) Sports Club, Kothamangalam, emerged the overall champion in the M K Joseph Memorial 15th Kerala State Inter-district Club Athletics with 359 points.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Mar Athanasius (MA) Sports Club, Kothamangalam, emerged the overall champion in the M K Joseph Memorial 15th Kerala State Inter-district Club Athletics Championship at the Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, on Saturday. They collected 359 points, including 22 gold, 16 silver and 13 bronze medals, from the three-day meet. 

Alphonsa Athletics Club, Pala, finished a close second, amassing 337 points which included 17 gold and 18 silver medals. Sports Authority of India, Thiruvananthapuram, took the third position totalling 277 points ahead of Malabar Sports Academy, Pulloorampara, Kozhikode, who finished with 126 points. 
On the final day of the meet, Ancy Sojan of Government Fisheries HSS, Thrissur, broke the meet record in under-18 girls’ 200-metre race, stopping the clock at 24.89 seconds while Sandra Babu of MA Sports Academy bettered the mark in triple jump, leaping 12.77 metres.  Sayana P O of Centralised Sports Hostel, Kollam, set a new meet record in senior women’s 400-metre hurdles with a timing of 1 minute 0.89 seconds. 

In the senior men’s division, Vidyasagar S of Indian Navy, Ernakulam, clocked a record 21.18 seconds in the 200-metre race while his teammate Jabir M P clocked 51.27 seconds in 400 metre hurdles, another meet record.Photo caption: Mar Athanasius Sports Academy, Kothamangalam, that emerged overall champions in the 15th Kerala State Inter-District Club Athletics Championship on Saturday.

