NGO extends help

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Global NGO Ananda Marga Universal Relief Team (Amurt Global) has extended help to flood victims in various parts of the state. Acharya Sadashivananda Avadhuta, secretary, Kerala Amurt, said that around 250 volunteers rendered services in the worst affected villages and distributing food, water, clothes, blankets, and other essential materials for victims.

The volunteers removed several number of carcasses from Muppathadam, Aluva and Mala, Thrissur, and conducted medical camps. They are now carrying out relief activities in Thrissur, Wayanad, Malappuram, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Ernakulam districts.