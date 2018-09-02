Home Cities Kochi

One dead, one severely injured in accident at BPCL Kochi Refinery

While shifting the container to the next level, the bolt of the cover broke off and it fell on the workers.

Published: 02nd September 2018 12:51 PM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: One person died and another suffered injuries in the accident that took place today morning at the BPCL Kochi Refinery. The accident happened early in the morning around 4, during maintenance work at the machinery unit of the refinery. The deceased has been identified as Rajesh (34 years old) a resident of Vaikom and the injured, Anil Kumar (38 years old) a resident of Pallikkara.

The accident took place while shifting the container cover. "While shifting the container to the next level, the bolt of the cover broke off and it fell on the workers," said Purushothaman, father of Anil Kumar.

Anil Kumar suffered severe injuries and is admitted at Medical Trust Hospital, Kochi. Purushothaman, a 65-year-old is also a maintenance worker who works on a contract basis. He has reserved his hopes on God and believes that everything will be alright. "Doctors have said that his both his hand and legs are fractured and requires surgeries," said his father.

Anil Kumar has two kids Manav and Manisha who study in LKG and third standard respectively. He has a younger brother who is a daily wage earner.

The body of the deceased Rajesh has been brought to Government Hospital, Thripunithura.

