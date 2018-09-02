Painting a picture of support

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The art teachers of the unaided schools in Kerala joined their hands together to lend a support to the State Government in rebuilding the State after the floods that devastated Kerala. The Collective of Art teachers of Kerala- Teach Art Kochi- conducted an exhibition-cum sales of paintings done by the teachers from un-aided schools at Panampilly Nagar on Sunday. The total earnings from the sales of the paintings will be donated to the Chief Minister’s Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

A total of 28 art teachers from various schools between Thrissur and Kollam gathered at the park in Panampilly Nagar on Sunday morning to attend the exhibition. Most of the pictures were drawn by the teachers at the venue. Watercolour, acrylic and oil pastel drawings were there in the items exhibited for sale.

“The paintings are priced between Rs 100 and Rs 10,000. We expect to raise a reasonable amount from the sales of the paintings. The total revenue will be donated to the CMDRF through the Lalitha Kala Academy,” said R K Chandrababu, the coordinator of the vent.

Most of the paintings have flood as the centre theme. “I live in Karumaloor near Aluva. I have witnessed the real fury of the floods after getting stuck in my home for nearly four days. I am a victim of the flood. Naturally, I prefer flood as the centre theme,” said MP Manoj, teacher, Rajagiri School. His painting tells the tale of his neighbour, who tried his level best to save the lives of his poultry.

Out of the total teachers participated in the exhibition, 11 are ladies.

“Sunday is the only available day for the teachers. We are also looking into the possibilities of organising a similar event for fundraising in other parts of Kerala too,” added Chandrababu. Artist Sara Hussain has contributed two of her paintings for the exhibition, which the organisers expect will fetch them a reasonable amount.

“Most of the teachers are not in a position to donate huge amount personally to the flood relief fund. So, this is a humble effort by them to do some help to the victims,” added Chandrababu.