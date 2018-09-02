Services for flood-hit cars

By Express News Service

KOCHI:In the wake of the devastation caused by unprecedented rains and floods in Kerala, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) announced a 50 per cent discount on labour and 10 per cent discount on parts on the customer liability for repair of Honda vehicles damaged in the floods on Saturday.

Additional well-trained technicians and service advisors will be available at the dealerships in Kerala to extend full support to customers, who are still trying to rebuild their lives.

As part of sales support, HCIL has announced an additional exchange support for flood-affected cars for both Honda and non- Honda customers. An additional loyalty support is also being offered to Honda customers for their flood-affected total loss cars. The special support measures are being offered over and above normal consumer scheme in the market.