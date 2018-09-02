The beasts and the beauty

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Very few things lure a photographer like the wild. There couldn’t be a better canvas than the deep dark nature, but what if the subject too is equally enticing? Celebrity photographer Mahadevan Thampi terms this ‘an ultimate pleasure’. Probable, because Mahadevan Thampy just shot a series of pictures with some exotic animals as his muse.

“It was challenging but exciting too,” says Mahadevan about how he captured his beautiful model Iffah with an Iguana, a Great Dane dog, python and a horse. It all began when Iffah wanted to do a photoshoot or something ‘out of the box’. “She isn’t a stereotypical model and naturally, she wanted something extraordinary. That was when I mooted the idea of posing with animals. She readily agreed,” says Mahadevan.

They had decided to shoot at Athirapally forest and had obtained necessary permissions when rain played spoilsport. “We were denied entry and that’s when we decided to shoot it at Chitranjali Studio in Thiruvananthapuram. The locations were perfect and soon things fell into place. The setting couldn’t be more real,” he says.

The real challenge was bringing in animals. “They may be tamed but still animals can be quite unpredictable. The lights and people can make them uncomfortable. So, there was a risk factor too,” says Mahadevan. He credits the model, Iffah, for the work. “Above all. she has to be comfortable with the idea of being with the animals. Had she expressed fear, we would have dropped it there,” says the photographer.

The team included costume designer Riswan Richu, makeup artist Joshi Jose and stylist Revathy Jayan Babu. “Unlike any other portfolio shoots, this one demanded more work. Since the background oozed wilderness, we needed a makeup that would go with it. So, Joshi kept it all tanned and dusky. As for costumes, it had to be in sync with the beautiful animal that shares the frame.

So, Riswan, who works in Tamil movies, handcrafted everything, including accessories. I think its the joint effort that made this venture look cool,” says Mahadevan Thampi. He also plans to release the ‘Behind the Scenes’ video on his YouTube Channel.