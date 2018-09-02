Home Cities Kochi

When techies turned restorers

Soiled books, damaged furniture, classrooms filled with slush and mud are what remained after the floods ravaged many schools.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Soiled books, damaged furniture, classrooms filled with slush and mud are what remained after the floods ravaged many schools. Teaching and learning materials were found strewn apart in corridors after the water receded.

Among the many schools that went through this testimony was Cochin University College of Engineering, Pulinkunnu, Kuttanad. The college had given shelter to 1,500 families during the floods yet simultaneously faced many damages.

“My heart sank when I saw that many books from the library were soiled and completely destroyed. Some books were seen floating and the library was partially ruined,” said principal Sunil Kumar.

After being part of the ‘Clean Kerala Campaign’ part 1 and carrying cleaning activities in PMV Higher Secondary School in Thiruvalla, the volunteers from Prathidhwani, Technopark, swung into action and started their work to restore the library of  Cochin University College of Engineering, Pulinkunnu, Kuttanad.

Due to the devastating floods, the college was covered with mud and waste that got accumulated in huge heaps. The furniture of the classrooms were damaged and it needed thorough cleaning to retain its original charm.

About 56 IT employees took the responsibility of taking time from their busy schedule and making the college ready for students.

“We wanted to clean the university. So when we approached the principal he said that the library was in a more damaged state.

It was a big library and 20 per cent of the books were damaged as water had seeped in,” said Rajeev Krishnan, secretary of Prathidhwani, Technopark.

The volunteers took just six hours to clean the entire library; from moving the accumulated waste or cleaning the book shelves that were covered with dust and mud. Although 20 per cent of the books were damaged, the IT employees tried to restore the original charm of the library.

“The principal was very pleased with our work as he never expected IT volunteers to come in and help them.

The college principal, the librarian and the students thanked us for taking an initiative to clean the library which was in a damaged state,” said Rajeev. The college is expected to reopen on September 10.

