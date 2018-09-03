Home Cities Kochi

1 person killed in BPCL’s Kochi Refinery

The injured, Anil Kumar, 38, a resident of Pallikkara in Ernakulam district, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

Published: 03rd September 2018 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 01:34 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: One person died and another was severely injured in an accident at BPCL’s Kochi Refinery early on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as V Rajesh, 34, a resident of TV Puram, Vaikom, Kottayam.
His body was taken to Government Hospital, Tripunithura.

The injured, Anil Kumar, 38, a resident of Pallikkara in Ernakulam district, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

A BPCL-Kochi spokesman said the accident occurred during maintenance work at the Petro FCC Unit in Kochi Refinery.

He said it was a ‘routine maintenance job’ and so far this year, around 100 such equipment were serviced at various units. The work was being executed by Brothers Engineering, a private contractor. Kochi Refinery’s safety department is investigating the incident, he said.

Family’s sole breadwinner dies in Kochi Refinery accident

Rajesh, a 34-year-old resident of TV Puram in Vaikom, was the only breadwinner of the family. He was on a night shift when the accident happened at the Kochi refinery.

His parents were shocked when the news of the misfortune reached them at 6 am. Rajesh was working on a contract basis with the refinery. When he left for work at 6 pm, his family had never imagined what was in store for them. “He usually leaves early at 6 pm when the shift is at 8 pm so he can return home early at 6 am,” said Rasak, a neighbour and close friend of Rajesh.

Rajesh’s death has come as a blow to his wife Binitha and their six-month-old child. “Binitha has no job and now with him gone, it will be difficult for them to move ahead,” he said.

Rasak also added his parents, Rajappan and Shobana, are ill and are struggling to cope with the tragedy. “They depended on Rajesh’s income and now life ahead looks bleak for them,” said Syam, another neighbour.

Meanwhile, the Ambalamedu police have registered a case under Section 174 of CRPC for unnatural death.

The officers said the container cover made of iron fell on Rajesh. The Kochi Refinery authorities have also initiated an internal probe into the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BPCL’s Kochi Refinery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Visually-challenged students hold protest against ‘abusive’ in-charge
Gallery
Telanagana IT Minister KT Rama Rao greet those gathered at TRS' Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha in Kongara Kalan, at Rangareddy District, on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
Glimpses of TRS' Pragath Nivedana Sabha in Ranga Reddy district
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival