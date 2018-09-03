1 person killed in BPCL’s Kochi Refinery

By Express News Service

KOCHI: One person died and another was severely injured in an accident at BPCL’s Kochi Refinery early on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as V Rajesh, 34, a resident of TV Puram, Vaikom, Kottayam.

His body was taken to Government Hospital, Tripunithura.

The injured, Anil Kumar, 38, a resident of Pallikkara in Ernakulam district, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

A BPCL-Kochi spokesman said the accident occurred during maintenance work at the Petro FCC Unit in Kochi Refinery.

He said it was a ‘routine maintenance job’ and so far this year, around 100 such equipment were serviced at various units. The work was being executed by Brothers Engineering, a private contractor. Kochi Refinery’s safety department is investigating the incident, he said.

Family’s sole breadwinner dies in Kochi Refinery accident

Rajesh, a 34-year-old resident of TV Puram in Vaikom, was the only breadwinner of the family. He was on a night shift when the accident happened at the Kochi refinery.

His parents were shocked when the news of the misfortune reached them at 6 am. Rajesh was working on a contract basis with the refinery. When he left for work at 6 pm, his family had never imagined what was in store for them. “He usually leaves early at 6 pm when the shift is at 8 pm so he can return home early at 6 am,” said Rasak, a neighbour and close friend of Rajesh.

Rajesh’s death has come as a blow to his wife Binitha and their six-month-old child. “Binitha has no job and now with him gone, it will be difficult for them to move ahead,” he said.

Rasak also added his parents, Rajappan and Shobana, are ill and are struggling to cope with the tragedy. “They depended on Rajesh’s income and now life ahead looks bleak for them,” said Syam, another neighbour.

Meanwhile, the Ambalamedu police have registered a case under Section 174 of CRPC for unnatural death.

The officers said the container cover made of iron fell on Rajesh. The Kochi Refinery authorities have also initiated an internal probe into the incident.