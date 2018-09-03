An application that saved lives

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When roads turned into water bodies, physical addresses became worthless - which is what precisely prompted a group of technology entrepreneurs at Riafy Technologies to come up with a rescue application that let distress calls be transformed into coordinates. “After two of our co-founders got stranded on August 15 and seeing lots of requests on Facebook and other platforms for help and rescue, we decided to convert physical addresses into GPS coordinates. Within a few hours, we coded, tested and deployed a platform that would take these requests and convert them into GPS locations,” says John Mathew, co-founder & CEO, Riafy Technologies.

The platform compiled GPS locations and phone numbers of people who needed rescue and materials. The coordinates were then plotted onto Google Maps. To speed up rescue operations, the application colour coded the locations based on rescue, food, water and medicine requirements.

The team reached out to Prashanth Nair, deputy secretary, Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy who responded promptly by making his technology team to get in touch with them. After a feedback of the requirement of a search system that could locate a person based on his phone number, the team at Riafy put one together in 30 minutes and the system was to go live.

After testing the application internally on August 17, Prashanth and his team at Compassionate Keralam decided to widely circulate its availability. Aided by the application, more than 1,000 volunteers were dispatched to locations like Chengannur and other areas, where they coordinated the rescue and relief attempt. The team at Compassionate Kerala had a direct link to the Navy and hence needed maximum actionable data.

“We modified the application to include Malayalam translations, an ‘about’ page to describe how it worked and some logo changes,” said Jose. Within three days, the platform processed 1,00,000 requests for help. After eliminating duplicate requests, it accurately pinned GPS locations of more than 35,000 people and saved thousands of lives. “We haven’t thought of what the future lies with this system, we are just glad that we could build something that helped ease sufferings of thousands during this great deluge,” concludes John.