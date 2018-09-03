Awaiting Redemption

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochiites were shaken out of their reverie when the incessant rain and flood caused the canals to overflow, inundating major parts of the city. Though it has been a consistent woe for some time, the residents got a taste of the polluted canals when the dark murky water invaded their homes. But, seems like this is one mess that cannot be sorted out anytime soon. While the civic body officials say cleaning work is underway, the general public has a different opinion.

Corporation health standing committee chairperson Minimol V K said they have already undertaken the cleaning work in major canals inside the city. “The cleaning drive, which commenced on August 28, will be completed by the end of this week. The corporation did not dilly dally on the work. Apart from those flood days, Kudumbashree workers were available for every cleaning work,” she says. However, she thinks the public is equally responsible for keeping the water bodies clean.

“The sad part is that, even after spending crores to clean the mess, people are still throwing their waste into the canal. The corporation cannot alone clean it, the people are responsible too,” she adds.

But, the public disagrees. Many complaint that the authorities are yet to clean up the canals even days after the water receded.

“We are yet to witness any effort from the corporation to remove the waste. The cables and tree branches are still interrupting the water flow. Despite complaining many times, no one is ready to do anything about it,” said a resident from the Giri Nagar- Panampilly Nagar stretch of Perandoor Canal.

Amrut Project

The much-awaited Union Government project, “Amrut” will finally get rolling soon. As the 16-crore project will be valid till only December, the corporation has to be cautious while undertaking the work. “As the 10.5 kilometres stretch of the canal has already been identified, the corporation didn’t undertake cleaning work there because we didn’t want duplication of funds. Once the administrative procedures are done, the work will commence.” Besides de-silting, the project proposes a holistic approach by building sidewalls and waste plants to recycle household waste. In addition, the corporation has also included the development of Rameswaram Canal under the project and is awaiting approval for financial assistance.

Challenges in health sector

Though the chances of an epidemic outbreak are likely due to the contaminated canals, officials say it is unlikely. “We have identified only one case of leptospirosis in Kunnumpuram during the beginning of flooding and has already commenced distribution of doxycycline. The corporation has also encountered one case of dengue fever in Mamangalam. We have already taken precautions by removing waterlogging and fogging the entire region. Other than that, doctors will visit various areas in coordination with residence associations,” she adds.