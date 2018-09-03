Kendriya Vidyalaya Kadavanthra felicitate students and teachers who helped in flood relief

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Kendriya Vidyalaya Kadavanthra on Saturday felicitated the students and teachers who took part in the relief operations during the recent floods. High Court Judge Justice Devan Ramachandran lauded the students for taking part om the relief work and said the new generation rose to the occasion.

District Collector K Mohammed Y Safeerulla and his immediate predecessor M G Rajamanickam were also feted by Justice Ramachandran for their selfless service during the calamity.

Principal R Surendran said KV Kadavanthra was able to attend to the needs of the flood victims in the relief camp set up on its premises without outside support. Southern Railways Area Manager P Harikrishna participated. G Suresh proposed a vote of thanks.