Over 550 tonnes of waste collected in Ernakulam district in 2 days

KOCHI: The deluge that wreaked havoc on Kerala has opened the floodgates to accumulation of waste. The Clean Kerala Company Ltd, roped in by the government to collect, segregate and dispose of plastic, e-waste and other non-biodegradable waste, collected more than 550 tonnes of waste in Ernakulam district over the last two days.

According to Siju Thomas, district coordinator, Suchitwa Mission, a two-day drive will be launched in the district on September 5 and 6 to collect e-waste. “The majority of the waste has been collected from Aluva and Paravur, the two worst flood-hit taluks in the district,” he said. Suchitwa Mission has entrusted the Clean Kerala Company with the collection, segregation and disposal of the waste, he said. “The waste has been categorised into e-waste, plastic and bedding along with home furniture. However, it has come to fore the quantity of plastic waste collected as part of the cleaning programme after the floods is comparatively less,” he said.

According to Sreelal S, district coordinator, Clean Kerala Company Ltd, home decor accounted for majority of the waste piled up. “Mattresses, bedding, cots, clothes and furniture constitute are being discarded in huge numbers. In the last few days itself, over 300 tonnes of such waste has been collected and stored in places earmarked by the district administration,” he said. The waste will be segregated and disposed of once the government takes a decision, he said. A decision in this regard will be taken in the next few days, he said.

“The present concern is the removal of the piled up waste materials. The aim is to prevent outbreak of diseases, especially the ones spread by vectors,” he said. “The e-waste collected will be transported to the Clean Kerala factory in Hyderabad to be recycled. For disposal of hazardous waste, we have formed a tie-up with an organisation,” he said.

Meanwhile, private scrap collectors said they are not involved in collection of e-waste generated as a result of floods. “We only collect industrial e-waste. As for domestic e-waste collection, the district adminstration has entrusted the entire operation with the Clean Kerala Company. It is a concerted effort. However, we have notified the district adminstration of our offer,” said Ansarmon, an e-waste dealer.