Parakkadavu village office resumes operations

The Parakkadavu village office situated on the banks of Chalakudy river has resumed full operations after the floodwaters which had inundated the building and its premises receded.

Published: 03rd September 2018 01:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 01:37 AM   |  A+A-

File Image of Kerala floods. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Timely intervention by the staff, which resulted in the documents and computer systems being moved to the second floor of the panchayat building under the leadership of village office secretary Anilkumar, is credited for this.

After the floodwaters receded, the office was shifted back to the old building post- cleaning. Now, the personnel are engaged in rehabilitation work.

