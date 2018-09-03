Parakkadavu village office resumes operations

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Parakkadavu village office situated on the banks of Chalakudy river has resumed full operations after the floodwaters which had inundated the building and its premises receded.

Timely intervention by the staff, which resulted in the documents and computer systems being moved to the second floor of the panchayat building under the leadership of village office secretary Anilkumar, is credited for this.

After the floodwaters receded, the office was shifted back to the old building post- cleaning. Now, the personnel are engaged in rehabilitation work.