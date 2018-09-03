Home Cities Kochi

Students & art of the matter

 Six fine arts students of the Sree Sankara University of Sanskrit have displayed 60 plus paintings and five sculptures based on a variety of themes at an exhibition titled RAAMSC.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Six fine arts students of the Sree Sankara University of Sanskrit have displayed 60 plus paintings and five sculptures based on a variety of themes at an exhibition titled RAAMSC.  It showcases the work of Rinku Augustine, Ashwathy Rathish, Akhil Vijayakumar, Minnu Babu P, Subhash P and Celin Jacob. “This is our first show after the final year classes. There are both abstract and realistic works, along with portraits,” said Celin. One of her paintings, a collaboration of 37 miniature works and a sculpture named ‘Uzhunnavada’ was a major attraction. 

Each of the artist’s works was peculiar and beautiful in its own way. Ashwathy made paintings inspired from her own life’s experiences and encounters. One of her works emphasised the theme of isolation. Rinku’s sculptures used items like the cycle chain, mud and granite. These sculptures portrayed contemporary incidents in a fast-changing world. 

The beautiful landscapes of nature and night, and travelogues were given a realistic picturisation through the paintings of Akhil while Subhash brought alive the scenery of his native place Marayoor located in Idukki. Minnu’s works comprised various fantasy and fictional concepts.

“We had done such an exhibition during our course period. But this is our first public show. So far we have received a good response, we are preparing for our next show,” said Celin. RAAMSC was inaugurated by former Akademi Chairman T A Satyapal on September 1. The exhibition is on at Durbar Hall till Thursday.

