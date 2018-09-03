Home Cities Kochi

Students come to the rescue of Muvattupuzha River to clean four tonnes of plastic waste

The flood had deposited around four tonnes of plastic waste on the walkway on the banks of the Muvattupuzha River.

Published: 03rd September 2018 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 01:39 AM   |  A+A-

Damaged materials from houses thrown away as a result of the floods

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The flood had deposited around four tonnes of plastic waste on the walkway on the banks of the Muvattupuzha River. The entire waste would have made its way back into the river if the students of Govt Vocational Higher Secondary School, East Maradi, hadn’t come forward and taken up the task of disposing of the trash.

The task was taken up by the members of the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of the school in association with Green People. The walkway built near the river was restored to its former glory after a concerted effort by the students and the volunteers of the green organisation.

Over four tonnes of wastes like diapers, hospital waste, clothes, waste from the shops and decaying vegetation had got entangled on the handrails of the walkway after the river breached its banks. According to the residents, the residents’ associations and various clubs had promised to clean the walkway. “But all of them got frightened by the size of the waste pile,” said a resident. It was at this juncture the students came to the rescue.

ALSO READ | Leptospirosis and related mortality rates on the rise after floods

The District Collector has issued a strict directive against disposal of waste in the water bodies in the flood-hit areas. After cleaning the walkway, the students also staged a protest march against the disposal of waste into the river.

‘Snehaksharam’ scheme

Besides, waste management, a drive to collect and distribute books, pencils and other stationery items has been undertaken by the NSS unit under the ‘Snehaksharam’ scheme. Around 3,000 books have been collected under the project. “The books thus collected have been distributed among the students of the school. Books were also given to other schools located along the banks of the river,” said Sameer Siddiqui, programme officer, NSS unit, Govt VHSS, East Maradi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
plastic waste Kerala Floods Green People Govt Vocational Higher Secondary School

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Visually-challenged students hold protest against ‘abusive’ in-charge
Gallery
Telanagana IT Minister KT Rama Rao greet those gathered at TRS' Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha in Kongara Kalan, at Rangareddy District, on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
Glimpses of TRS' Pragath Nivedana Sabha in Ranga Reddy district
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival