Tiding through loneliness with his writing  

Nithin S S began writing as a hobby, but soon it became a passion that helped him deal with his loneliness while working as a draughtsman in Abu Dhabi, UAE. 

Published: 03rd September 2018 10:30 PM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nithin S S began writing as a hobby, but soon it became a passion that helped him deal with his loneliness while working as a draughtsman in Abu Dhabi, UAE. He says, “I was interested in literature and poetry from school days and would write short stories in Malayalam, but I started concentrating more on writing only at 23.” He has since self-published three books with the help of Penguin’s Partridge.

He made his debut with a collection of poems titled ‘Halycon Wings’. He followed this up with a travel book, ‘The Bell Ringing Woman’. The third is a poetry collection titled ‘Venus and Crepuscule’. The 32-year-old is also an artist and photographer. “It has been seven years since I got into art. I like experimenting with different mediums, be it watercolour, or acrylic,” he says. But writing is his real love. 

Peringamala-based Nithin is also a travel photography enthusiast and his ‘metaphysical’ photos through which he conveys messages. As a travel photographer, he believes photography to be his language and means to communicate hidden meanings.  

He says, “I like to travel and was lucky enough to traverse India and several countries across Asia. Through this metaphysical photography, I present the connection between people and nature.” Nithin’s works are famous through his Instagram and Facebook page ‘Nithin Purple’.

