Water Transport through canals won’t be a Reality  Anytime soon

KOCHI: As the state economy witnessed unprecedented damage due to the floods, the ambitious plan proposed by Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) to restore canals in Kochi for water transportation will get delayed. The mooted project was poised to be the solution for the waterlogging crisis of the city during the monsoon season.Tom Jose IAS, current chief secretary and the former chairman of KSINC, briefed about the project last April. 

As per Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the 1364.92 crore project, prepared by the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC), the revamping of 34.5 kilometers of canals namely Edappally Canal (11.23 km), Thevara Canal (1.405 km), Thevara-Perandoor Canal (11.15 km), Chilavannoor Canal (9.88 km) and Market Canal (0.644 km) is included.

Elaborating on the achieved progress, V K Raju, secretary, KSINC, said, “We have submitted the DPR for the government’s approval and also for the subsequent funding from Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). As the floods had an effect on our exchequer, land acquisition and rehabilitation work will take time. Once it is completed, we can commence the work.”On the other hand, a Kochi Corporation official has also echoed a similar sentiment. “Only two phases of meetings were held under KSINC proposal. During those meetings, we have specifically asked them to take up the Edappally canal,” said Minimol V K, chairperson, Standing Committee for Health, Kochi Corporation.

The first phase of the proposed project will remove 193 structures at 'puramboke' land and rehabilitate 1160 people from the area. While the second phase will evict another 2770 people by removing a total of 484 structures. Kerala Bhavanam Foundation (KBF) has been entrusted with the construction of buildings for the rehabilitation of residents from evicted areas.

Apart from dredging, construction and strengthening of the sidewalls, other works like  restructuring of existing culverts and bridges will be carried out in the second phase. In addition, KSINC has plans to include the Rameswaram-Kalavathy canal and the Karanakodam canal and has requested an approval from the municipal authorities.

