Home Cities Kochi

E-waste collection to begin tomorrow

The district administration and Haritha Kerala Mission will begin the collection of e-waste from flood-affected areas on Wednesday.

Published: 04th September 2018 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 01:43 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district administration and Haritha Kerala Mission will begin the collection of e-waste from flood-affected areas on Wednesday. The electronic equipment, totally damaged in the floods, will be collected from the collection points at various local bodies in the flood-affected areas of Ernakulam. The waste thus collected will be treated scientifically. The e-waste will be collected on Wednesday and Thursday.

Initially, e-waste will be collected from Paravur and Aluva, the most flood-affected areas in Ernakulam. As part of the plan, e-waste will be collected from Chendamangalam, Kottuvally, Ezhikkara, Vadakkekkara, Chittattukara, Sreemoolanagaram, Puthenvelikkara, Chengamanad, Nedumbassery, Parakkadavu and Kunnukara panchayats. On Thursday, waste will be collected from various areas under Paravur Municipality including Alangad block panchayat, Karumaloor, Varappuzha, Kadungalloor and Alangad.

ALSO READ | Kerala students come to the rescue of Muvattupuzha River to clean four tonnes of plastic waste

Through the e-waste collection drive, the district administration is planning to collect damaged TV sets, refrigerators, washing machines, and computers, and treat them scientifically without causing any harm to the environment. The waste collected by local bodies will be transported to the Brahmapuram plant in lorries with the help of Clean Kerala company. 

In case of equipment that can be repaired, the district administration has already launched Naipunya Karma Sena. Electronic equipment will be transported to the facility only after checking whether it is defunct or nor. A team of technical experts will be deployed for the purpose. In panchayats where the volume of e-waste is high, two more lorries will be pressed into service.

Collection drive 
Through the e-waste collection drive, the district administration is planning to collect damaged TV sets, refrigerators, washing machines, and computers, and treat them scientifically without causing any harm to the environment

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Haritha Kerala Mission Floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India