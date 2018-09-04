E-waste collection to begin tomorrow

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district administration and Haritha Kerala Mission will begin the collection of e-waste from flood-affected areas on Wednesday. The electronic equipment, totally damaged in the floods, will be collected from the collection points at various local bodies in the flood-affected areas of Ernakulam. The waste thus collected will be treated scientifically. The e-waste will be collected on Wednesday and Thursday.

Initially, e-waste will be collected from Paravur and Aluva, the most flood-affected areas in Ernakulam. As part of the plan, e-waste will be collected from Chendamangalam, Kottuvally, Ezhikkara, Vadakkekkara, Chittattukara, Sreemoolanagaram, Puthenvelikkara, Chengamanad, Nedumbassery, Parakkadavu and Kunnukara panchayats. On Thursday, waste will be collected from various areas under Paravur Municipality including Alangad block panchayat, Karumaloor, Varappuzha, Kadungalloor and Alangad.

Through the e-waste collection drive, the district administration is planning to collect damaged TV sets, refrigerators, washing machines, and computers, and treat them scientifically without causing any harm to the environment. The waste collected by local bodies will be transported to the Brahmapuram plant in lorries with the help of Clean Kerala company.

In case of equipment that can be repaired, the district administration has already launched Naipunya Karma Sena. Electronic equipment will be transported to the facility only after checking whether it is defunct or nor. A team of technical experts will be deployed for the purpose. In panchayats where the volume of e-waste is high, two more lorries will be pressed into service.

Collection drive

