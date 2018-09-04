Kalady back to square one

Anu Kuruvilla By

KOCHI: The chaos and the confusion which marked the crack of dawn on August 16 still sends a shiver down the spines of those in Kalady. When the murky brown floodwaters gushed inside, it washed away many dreams in its wake. The schools, university, business establishments and houses bore the brunt of the torrent. The one-metre thick deposit of silt inside the hall constructed at Crocodile Ghat on the banks of Periyar is a telling reminder of the flood's ferocity.

Thulasi, Kalady grama panchayat president, said all the 17 wards of the panchayat had been inundated. "After Chalakudy, Kalady was the biggest town to be badly affected by the flood," she said. The grama panchayat office suffered damage to the tune of around Rs 10 crore, she said. "The actual extent of loss will be clear only in the coming days. However, it is clear the cost will be huge. Of the 17 wards, seven were severely affected. Around 42 houses were completely destroyed while 116 suffered partial damage," said Thulasi.

Students of Sanskrit university salvaging the

musical instruments that were damaged in the

recent floods (Photo | A Sanesh )

Of these, around 62 have been declared unsafe for human habitation, she said. "After remaining submerged in the water for over three days, the foundation and walls of these houses have become unstable. People are afraid to return to these houses. They will have to tear down the entire structure and rebuild. It will prove an uphill task both financially and emotionally," she said.

The flood also washed away the livelihood of many. "Many farmers were forced to remain, mere onlookers, as the water drowned the lush ripe paddy fields. The panchayat too had cultivated around 10 acre of paddy in association with the Commercial Bank. We were planning to harvest the paddy and sell it under the Kalady brand in the Onam market.

But we have been left with fields full of muck," she said. "Who will wipe away the tears of the farmer who lost around 2,000 banana plants ready for harvest? We are in considerable pain. People here are a depressed lot. Do you know, we had been going on a rapid pace of development and utilised 100 pc of the development fund. We had also collected 93 per cent revenue tax and have been implementing one project after the other. But the deluge has pushed us back to square one," said the panchayat president. "However, we shall prevail or rather we will have to prevail and overcome the difficulties. We will prosper once again," she said.