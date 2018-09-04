Home Cities Kochi

Kanakamala Islamic State case trial to begin on September 26

Published: 04th September 2018

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The trial in the Kanakamala Islamic State (IS) case, in which a group declared allegiance to the terror outfit and planned terror attacks across Kerala and neighbouring states, will commence at the NIA Court in Kochi from September 26. The NIA Court framed charges against the accused persons on Monday.

The accused who will undergo trial are Manseed alias Omar Al Hindi of Thalassery, Swalih Mohammed of Chelad, Rashid Ali of Coimbatore, Ramshad N K of Kuttiady, his brother Jasim N K and Moinudheen. All the accused were produced before the NIA Court for framing charges on Monday. 

The case will be considered on Thursday when the court will decide the schedule of the trial proceedings.
Another related case in which a Thodupuzha native travelled to Iraq and Syria will also enter trial stage. The charges against the sole accused in the case will be framed on Thursday.Following information from intelligence agencies, the NIA in October, 2016, raided a clandestine meeting held by around 15 IS members at Kanakamala in Kannur.

