Home Cities Kochi

Minister warns non-cooperative government officers in relief works

The administrative sanction should be issued as soon as the officers get the proposals.

Published: 04th September 2018 01:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 01:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Government officers, including local body secretaries, who refuse to co-operate with post-flood relief works or those who show any lackadaisical attitude, will have to face stringent actions, warned Minister for Local Self Governments A C Moideen. He was speaking after holding a conference at the District Collectorate here on Sunday night. Though the local bodies are trying their level best to carry out flood relief activities, there have been some stray incidents which prompted the government to issue such a warning, said the minister. 

“The officers should make sure that there is no delay in giving administrative sanction for post-flood construction activities.  The respective departments in connection with reconstruction should submit the project report before September 15.

The administrative sanction should be issued as soon as the officers get the proposals. Considering the gravity of the situation, various departments should coordinate with each other so as to complete the work in a time-bound manner. The District Collector was asked to hold discussions with the panchayat secretary to reach a consensus in this regard,” added Moideen.

The Minister said the commercial establishments and shops in the flood-affected areas should be reopened at the earliest. The Health Department should also intensify its efforts to prevent the outbreak of contagious diseases. The District Collector has also also instructed to make sure that the schools which acted as relief camps are cleaned properly. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India