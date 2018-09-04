Minister warns non-cooperative government officers in relief works

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Government officers, including local body secretaries, who refuse to co-operate with post-flood relief works or those who show any lackadaisical attitude, will have to face stringent actions, warned Minister for Local Self Governments A C Moideen. He was speaking after holding a conference at the District Collectorate here on Sunday night. Though the local bodies are trying their level best to carry out flood relief activities, there have been some stray incidents which prompted the government to issue such a warning, said the minister.

“The officers should make sure that there is no delay in giving administrative sanction for post-flood construction activities. The respective departments in connection with reconstruction should submit the project report before September 15.

The administrative sanction should be issued as soon as the officers get the proposals. Considering the gravity of the situation, various departments should coordinate with each other so as to complete the work in a time-bound manner. The District Collector was asked to hold discussions with the panchayat secretary to reach a consensus in this regard,” added Moideen.

The Minister said the commercial establishments and shops in the flood-affected areas should be reopened at the earliest. The Health Department should also intensify its efforts to prevent the outbreak of contagious diseases. The District Collector has also also instructed to make sure that the schools which acted as relief camps are cleaned properly.