Panchayat offices cleaned; functioning starts today

KOCHI: Seven panchayat offices in the district, severely affected in the floods, are set to reopen their doors. The offices in Chittatukara, Puthanvelikkara, Arakkuzha, Chendamangalam, Vadakkekkara, Cheranalloor, and Karumaloor underwent two rounds of cleaning.The files, furniture and computers at these offices and the village office were all lost in the flood. The destroyed equipment, lying outside the offices, were removed in the first phase of cleaning. Also, the walls were stripped of mud.

In the second phase, computers and files were sorted out and cleaned. A team of technical assistants had been assigned to check the computers at the district level. The computers with annual maintenance cost will be repaired. Destroyed computers will be replaced with new ones.

On Sunday, the panchayat office in Vadakkekkara was cleaned along with the Sree Narayana Government LP School and Government Muhammadan LP School. About 200 members of the Cochin Port workers’ union undertook the cleaning. A team from CUSAT helped clean and paint the Thuruthipuram Sree Narayana LP school. The e-waste from the panchayats will be collected by Wednesday by GJ Nature Care & Energy Pvt Ltd.