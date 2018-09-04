Home Cities Kochi

Relief distribution in its last leg in district

 The district administration has entered its final phase in distributing relief kits to the flood-hit people in the district.

KOCHI:  The district administration has entered its final phase in distributing relief kits to the flood-hit people in the district. As per the data available with the administration, 1,77,000 flood-affected families in the district are entitled to receive the relief kits. So far, 1,56,712 relief kits were distributed, said District Collector Mohammed Y Safirulla at the press meet in Kakkanad on Monday. In addition to it, 42,160 flood-hit families were given Rs 10,000 as relief aid. 

The major collection centres of the relief items are Municipal Community Hall, Collectorate, KBPS godown, and Volkswagen godown at Kalamassery. The combined efforts of various departments including audit, planning, electronic and statistics, helped gather data of the flood-hit families and affected areas. Also, the service of around 200 engineers, data entry operators and IT officers, enabled the systemised data entry of affected people in the district.

The District Collector said 92 per cent data collection at the booth level has been completed by the officers. Of the 1,74,589 flood-hit families, data of 1,61,181 families were collected. Around 2,238 booth-level officers were involved in collecting the data.The collected data is verified through a chain of officers starting from block-level, village and finally approved by the tahsildar. 

The relief kits will be distributed to beneficiaries based on the approval given by the tahsildars of the region, he said.At present, there are 14 camps functioning in the district, with 847 people taking shelter. 
Kits distributed so far
Paravoor                  80,521
Aluva                       24,284
Kunnathunadu      20,800
Kannayannur          12,897
Kochi                          5,600
Kothamangalam    2,980
Muvattupuzha        9,630

