Rs 6 crore sanctioned for improving facilities of forensic labs: Government

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Monday informed the Kerala High Court that an amount of Rs 6 crore has been sanctioned for upgrading scientific investigation facilities of forensic science laboratories in the state. Besides, administrative sanction has been given for an amount of Rs 1.98 crore to improve the facilities of Chemical Examiner’s Laboratory Department to avoid the inordinate delay in analysing narcotic drugs.

The government filed the statement in the wake of a court directive to inform the remedial measures taken by it to reduce the pendency of analysis of the narcotic substance. The state pointed out the chief examiner had furnished a detailed proposal for creating narcotic divisions with additional posts and setting up of regional labs in Kannur and Kottayam with sufficient manpower.

The examiner also furnished a proposal for high definition laboratory equipment for accurate analysis of narcotics. According to the state, the creation of narcotic divisions and regional labs is expected to reduce pending narcotic cases and the proposals of the chief examiner are under active consideration of the government. RFSL at Thrissur has been upgraded as a hi-tech lab with newly-created posts.