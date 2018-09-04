Home Cities Kochi

Yet to decide on ideal compensation package: Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel

 Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel on Monday took stock of the devastation wrought by the deluge at the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit (SSUS).

Published: 04th September 2018 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 01:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:   Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel on Monday took stock of the devastation wrought by the deluge at the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit (SSUS). After reviewing the devastation, the minister said he will be appraising the Chief Minister of the damages suffered by the university. 

"An ideal compensation package will be announced," he said. 
The minister said, "The educational institutions are the milestones which highlight the state's development. Hence, it is important these abodes of knowledge are restored to their former state. The government will do everything within its power to achieve this." The deluge had resulted in losses to the tune of Rs 7.33 crore, said Dharmaraj Adatt, Pro Vice-Chancellor. 

"The generators, control panels of the buildings, the main control panel inside the electrical room and the potable water treatment systems were completely damaged in the flood," he said. Meanwhile, the engineering, internal quality assurance cell, Kerala State Audit department, Regional office, publications, public relations, International School for Sree Sankara Studies, career guidance cell and the general store were partially damaged. Around 60 computers which were to be distributed to the various departments too were damaged in the flood.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
K T Jaleel Higher Education Minister Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India