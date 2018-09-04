Yet to decide on ideal compensation package: Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel on Monday took stock of the devastation wrought by the deluge at the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit (SSUS). After reviewing the devastation, the minister said he will be appraising the Chief Minister of the damages suffered by the university.

"An ideal compensation package will be announced," he said.

The minister said, "The educational institutions are the milestones which highlight the state's development. Hence, it is important these abodes of knowledge are restored to their former state. The government will do everything within its power to achieve this." The deluge had resulted in losses to the tune of Rs 7.33 crore, said Dharmaraj Adatt, Pro Vice-Chancellor.

"The generators, control panels of the buildings, the main control panel inside the electrical room and the potable water treatment systems were completely damaged in the flood," he said. Meanwhile, the engineering, internal quality assurance cell, Kerala State Audit department, Regional office, publications, public relations, International School for Sree Sankara Studies, career guidance cell and the general store were partially damaged. Around 60 computers which were to be distributed to the various departments too were damaged in the flood.