2.7 kg of gold paste seized from passenger at Cochin International Airport Ltd

The DRI said further investigation is on and has not revealed the identity of the passenger. However, sources in CIAL said the passenger arrived from Dubai in the morning.

Published: 05th September 2018 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Gold in compound form is hitting airports in huge quantities, and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday intercepted yet another person with 2.7 kg compound gold from Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), Nedumbassery. The gold was concealed in a specially designed waist pouch worn by the passenger.

The DRI said further investigation is on and has not revealed the identity of the passenger. However, sources in CIAL said the passenger arrived from Dubai in the morning. "The passenger was a Malayali who arrived in an Indigo flight from Dubai. Following a tip-off, the DRI team bodychecked passengers and recovered the pouch containing the compound form gold," said a source.

The passenger was shifted to the DRI office in Kochi where he is being interrogated. Around 2 kg of gold can be extracted from the compound form. The other day, a passenger carrying compound form gold was intercepted from Thiruvananthapuram airport. Over 10 kg of gold in compound form has been recovered by the Customs Air Intelligence from CIAL since June this year.

