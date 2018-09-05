Home Cities Kochi

A song to comfort those in need

A song depicting the intensity of the recent Kerala floods has been released on YouTube through music label Muzik247.

Published: 05th September 2018 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 01:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  A song depicting the intensity of the recent Kerala floods has been released on YouTube through music label Muzik247. Titled ‘Oru Kai Tharaam’, the track written by Harinarayanan B K is a solace anthem for the flood-battered Kerala. It is also a reminder about the tragic times we went through and the present hardships that we need to overcome. The track has been dedicated to all who carried out the rescue activities Explaining the intent behind the music video, Harinarayanan B K said, “This album was conceived from the thought - what we as artists can do to help in this situation.

We request everyone to watch the video at least once and also share the YouTube link with one person. The revenue received through this song will be donated to Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.” 

Directed by P A Bipin, the project concept is by P K Rajeshkumar. Praveen Mangalath has done editing. Newcomer Abhinav Sajeev has sung the song which was composed by K J Jomon. 
Kannan Sajeev has the produced the music video.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age