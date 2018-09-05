A song to comfort those in need

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A song depicting the intensity of the recent Kerala floods has been released on YouTube through music label Muzik247. Titled ‘Oru Kai Tharaam’, the track written by Harinarayanan B K is a solace anthem for the flood-battered Kerala. It is also a reminder about the tragic times we went through and the present hardships that we need to overcome. The track has been dedicated to all who carried out the rescue activities Explaining the intent behind the music video, Harinarayanan B K said, “This album was conceived from the thought - what we as artists can do to help in this situation.

We request everyone to watch the video at least once and also share the YouTube link with one person. The revenue received through this song will be donated to Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.”

Directed by P A Bipin, the project concept is by P K Rajeshkumar. Praveen Mangalath has done editing. Newcomer Abhinav Sajeev has sung the song which was composed by K J Jomon.

Kannan Sajeev has the produced the music video.