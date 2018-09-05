Home Cities Kochi

‘Action against ration shop owners presenting exaggerated loss figures’

The Civil Supplies Department has suffered a loss of around `3.5 crore in the district due to the recent floods.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Civil Supplies Department has suffered a loss of around Rs 3.5 crore in the district due to the recent floods. This is the initial estimate of the loss incurred after the grain, sugar and kerosene stocks got destroyed. District supply officer Benny P Joseph said the department has noticed that many PDS owners are submitting exaggerated figures of the loss incurred.

“The department will initiate strict action against them,” he said. “On receiving applications seeking compensation, taluk supply officers will do a spot visit and prepare a report. The shops located in places that had been worst hit and about which the village officers have filed loss reports, will be exempted from inspection,” he said. Till date, around 484 applications have been received in the district seeking issuance of new ration cards. According to the officer, new cards are ready for distribution.

 “All the 1,342 ration shops in the district are functioning now. The shops in Aluva and Paravur have incurred huge losses in the flood,” he said. He said around 540 tonnes of foodgrain stocked in the ration shops got destroyed in the flood. “Initial estimates place the loss of foodgrain in the godown in Paravur taluk at 630 tonnes. Several e-POS machines were also damaged,” he said.

