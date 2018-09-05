Home Cities Kochi

Animal Husbandry Department suffers Rs 20-crore loss in district

According to an Animal Husbandry Department officer, thousands of people who make a livelihood from animal husbandry were affected.

Published: 05th September 2018 01:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 01:37 AM   |  A+A-

Carcass of a goat that died in the flood seen atop a tree at Kondotty in Aluva | Melton Antony

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The animal husbandry sector of Ernakulam was struck by a Rs 20 crore financial loss, with 1,563 cows, 436 buffalos, 478 calves and 2,097 goats killed in the flood in the district, as per the initial assessment. A total of 2,40,127 birds, including hens, and 1,683 other animals, also died. 

According to an Animal Husbandry Department officer, thousands of people who make a livelihood from animal husbandry were affected. Moreover, the veterinary hospitals at Alangad, Karumaloor, Chittatukara, Veliyathunadu, Chendamangalam, Cheranalloor, Okkal, Kalady, Malayattoor, Ooramana and Mudakkuzha were submerged.

The department organised animal health care camps and mobile camps with the help of local bodies and dairy societies. Through the health camps, the animals of 2,658 farmers were given treatment. A total of 767 animals were brought to the camps directly. The mobile clinics treated 502 animals. The Animal Husbandry Department supplied 1 lakh eggs in relief camps and flood-affected areas. Animals were given 152-tonne cattle feed along with 2,000 kg of hay.

Plans for a makeover
Animal Husbandry Department authorities said the biggest challenge in front of them is the revamping of the sector. A comprehensive plan is required for the same. “Those who have lost cattle should be provided with adequate infrastructure facilities to sustain them in this sector.  

They should be provided with cattle, feed and fodder,” said the officer.The department pointed out the necessity for launching scientific methods for breeding domestic animals. Egg production has been affected, and plans should be devised to strengthen chicken breeding and egg production. The Animal Husbandry Department is also planning to revamp the infrastructure facilities for cattle breeding. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ernakulam Kerala Floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age