Animal Husbandry Department suffers Rs 20-crore loss in district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The animal husbandry sector of Ernakulam was struck by a Rs 20 crore financial loss, with 1,563 cows, 436 buffalos, 478 calves and 2,097 goats killed in the flood in the district, as per the initial assessment. A total of 2,40,127 birds, including hens, and 1,683 other animals, also died.

According to an Animal Husbandry Department officer, thousands of people who make a livelihood from animal husbandry were affected. Moreover, the veterinary hospitals at Alangad, Karumaloor, Chittatukara, Veliyathunadu, Chendamangalam, Cheranalloor, Okkal, Kalady, Malayattoor, Ooramana and Mudakkuzha were submerged.

The department organised animal health care camps and mobile camps with the help of local bodies and dairy societies. Through the health camps, the animals of 2,658 farmers were given treatment. A total of 767 animals were brought to the camps directly. The mobile clinics treated 502 animals. The Animal Husbandry Department supplied 1 lakh eggs in relief camps and flood-affected areas. Animals were given 152-tonne cattle feed along with 2,000 kg of hay.

Plans for a makeover

Animal Husbandry Department authorities said the biggest challenge in front of them is the revamping of the sector. A comprehensive plan is required for the same. “Those who have lost cattle should be provided with adequate infrastructure facilities to sustain them in this sector.

They should be provided with cattle, feed and fodder,” said the officer.The department pointed out the necessity for launching scientific methods for breeding domestic animals. Egg production has been affected, and plans should be devised to strengthen chicken breeding and egg production. The Animal Husbandry Department is also planning to revamp the infrastructure facilities for cattle breeding.