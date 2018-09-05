Dubai tech company to sponsor 40 MBA students

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Help is pouring in from across the country and the world to uplift the flood-affected in various ways. A Dubai-based IT company is donating Rs 1 crore to help management students affected by the financial loss their families have suffered. According to Bijesh Kudilil Philip, CEO, Rural Academy for Management, which will disburse the funds from New Heights Technologies LLC, Dubai, the company will sponsor 40 students in flood-hit districts under its CSR programme.

“The students will be selected in two categories. In CAT-A category, 10 students will be selected for the academic year 2018 and 10 for 2019 and their entire course, hostel and uniform fees will be taken care of,” he said. In CAT-B, 10 students each will be selected for 2018 and 2019, and be given 50 per cent concession.

Students must present a letter from the MLA to avail the sponsorship in the first category and from the panchayat president for the second category. “The letters are necessary to validate the status of the candidates. We want to ensure the financial help only goes to deserving candidates,” he said.

Who can apply

Any degree or postgraduate holder or final-year degree or postgraduate students can apply. The deadlines for the applications are September 10 for the 2018 batch and September 30 for the 2019 batch.

Techies to donate school supplies

Prathidhwani, a welfare organisation of the IT employees, has launched the ‘My School Kit’ initiative, to lend a helping hand to students who have lost their study materials in the flood. The organisation will collect school bags, notebooks, geometry boxes, stationery, lunch boxes, water bottles and umbrellas. Members of the NGO said the collection points will function in all buildings in Infopark and CSEZ till September 7. The parents and guardians of students are requested to register their wards’ requirements on www.keralaneeds.com.