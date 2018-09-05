Getting treated for trauma

By Express News Service

KOCHI: During the recent flood relief operations in the state, rescue workers saved a woman, who was shifted to one of the relief camps in Thiruvananthapuram. The floods had swept all her valuables away. The woman was worried about her only asset - ‘her home’. At the relief camp, she experienced love and care. But her health was getting worse by day with no visible reason behind it. Later, she was diagnosed with Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). On an emergency call, the volunteers contacted Kanal, a non-profitable organisation working for the betterment of children especially through spreading awareness on socially relevant topics.

She received special care and counselling, as part of the two-day relief package named ‘Chengannur Deep Penetration Mission’ covering Thiruvanmandur, Parachanda and Venmony relief camps where they organised medical camps, psychosocial care and counselling under the guidance of KIMS Hospital consultant Dr Aby John. Within a few days, she was completely recovered from the trauma.

The flood has not only caused PTSD but also other mental health conditions. Even the rescue workers and the emergency personnel have gone through it. If not treated on time, PTSD affects a person’s normal life and the symptoms such as anger, fear and helplessness continue for a long time.Similarly, an elderly woman, who has been on medication for diabetics for the past six years, went through PTSD.

When the flood took away all her belongings, she was moved to a relief camp where she experienced anxiety issues. “She was quite worried about the lesser availability of insulin in the camp and the after effects of not taking medicines on time, which led to anxiety and sleeplessness,” said Dr Aby John. “Through proper counselling and guidance, many people have overcome the situation and we also took the initiative of food-medicine supply and rehabilitation,” said Kanal CEO Anson P D Alexander.