Home Cities Kochi

Getting treated for trauma

During the recent flood relief operations in the state, rescue workers saved a woman, who was shifted to one of the relief camps in Thiruvananthapuram.

Published: 05th September 2018 09:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

Kanal volunteers giving art and craft supplies to patients to help with stress and anxiety

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  During the recent flood relief operations in the state, rescue workers saved a woman, who was shifted to one of the relief camps in Thiruvananthapuram. The floods had swept all her valuables away. The woman was worried about her only asset - ‘her home’. At the relief camp, she experienced love and care. But her health was getting worse by day with no visible reason behind it. Later, she was diagnosed with Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). On an emergency call, the volunteers contacted Kanal, a non-profitable organisation working for the betterment of children especially through spreading awareness on socially relevant topics.

She received special care and counselling, as part of the two-day relief package named ‘Chengannur Deep Penetration Mission’ covering Thiruvanmandur, Parachanda and Venmony relief camps where they organised medical camps, psychosocial care and counselling under the guidance of KIMS Hospital consultant Dr Aby John. Within a few days, she was completely recovered from the trauma. 

The flood has not only caused PTSD but also other mental health conditions. Even the rescue workers and the emergency personnel have gone through it. If not treated on time, PTSD affects a person’s normal life and the symptoms such as anger, fear and helplessness continue for a long time.Similarly, an elderly woman, who has been on medication for diabetics for the past six years, went through PTSD.

When the flood took away all her belongings, she was moved to a relief camp where she experienced anxiety issues. “She was quite worried about the lesser availability of insulin in the camp and the after effects of not taking medicines on time, which led to anxiety and sleeplessness,” said Dr Aby John. “Through proper counselling and guidance, many people have overcome the situation and we also took the initiative of food-medicine supply and rehabilitation,” said Kanal CEO Anson P D Alexander.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt