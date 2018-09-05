Home Cities Kochi

iPitch to find India’s most unconventional startups

iPitch, the second edition by social enterprise incubator Villgro, will invest seed funding of Rs 3 crore up to 12 companies with ticket size ranging from Rs 25 to 50 lakh per enterprise. 

By Express News Service

“We have brought together six of India’s leading incubators looking for profitable and scalable enterprises working in the field of education, agribusiness, skill development,healthcare, art and crafts, energy, and clean technology, among others,” a release said.

India currently faces some of the most pressing global challenges like unemployment, lack of affordable healthcare and quality education among others. “The need of the hour is to find bold, unconventional, profitable and scalable solutions to these problems. Rising to the occasion and filling this need is the role of social enterprises. They show the potential to innovate, become profitable and truly scale,” the release said.

The pitch is a hunt to invest in India’s most unconventional enterprises that are solving pressing societal problems in a profitable and scalable manner.The investment partners for iPitch are Venture Centre, TIMed, Startup Oasis, KIIT, SIIC - IIT Kanpur, IIM Calcutta Innovation Park, Menterra Venture Advisors and Artha Venture Fund.iPitch is on till September 21.  Interested startups can apply in www.villgro.org/ipitch

