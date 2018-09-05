Kerala floods: When a Danish theatre artist lent a shoulder to flood relief work in the state

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Just like other tourists who visit Kerala, Danish theatre artist Nick Finnegan visited the state to take a detour around and also out of his immense love for yoga. But the challenging days of Kerala during the floods made him focus on the relief works in the state. “I am leaving with bags full of memories,” said Nick.

He wanted to visit the famous Sivananda Yoga Ashram, situated near Neyyar dam, but unfortunately, it was not the best time for him to visit the state. He arrived at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport from London on August 16 and straight away went to Madurai. It is not the first time Nick is visiting India. Back in 2010, he visited Tamil Nadu with his friends gathering with some community works. But, Kerala was always on his bucket list to visit. “I always wanted to visit the entire stretch of the state one day, but the day I chose to come was filled with surprises,” said Nick.

The tense situation across the state was getting intense and he could not hold himself back from helping. “I knew the scene in the state was getting worse, I was desperate to offer help. I was following the media keenly to focus on the NGO helping people in certain flood-affected areas.

Thus, I came across Queerythm, an NGO which gave me a ride to Kuttanad where they were going with the relief materials. We have also supplied essentials to the required people in Thrissur, Kochi and other parts of Alappuzha,” he said.On Aug 28, Nick arrived at Kuttanad with the team of Queerythm and involved himself with the packing, loading, unloading and distributing of relief items required for the people.

“It was a very uplifting feeling, I have never witnessed such damages caused by waters. It was a very disheartening sight with the people cut off from power, drinking water and proper food,” he said.

For Nick, it was an eye-opening sight, working with the team and residents of Kuttanad he was happy that he could be of help.

While returning, he is planning to raise funds among his friends and people in Denmark and send them to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).“The dedication with which Nick worked with us was quite fascinating. We never felt he was a foreigner amongst us. He adjusted with the food and he was always there with the children and residents making them smile and laugh,” said Neethanjali, a resident of Thakazhi.