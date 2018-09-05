Home Cities Kochi

Kerala on high alert

The chances of an epidemic were foreseen and while people were in various camps, the Health Department had actively distributed prophylaxis for leptospirosis.

Published: 05th September 2018 01:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 01:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With four leptospirosis deaths so far, the Health Department is on high alert in the district. The deaths from August 22 and onwards, just after the flood water receded from the homes at  Aluva- Paravur- Eloor regions are attributed to the result of the flood. In August, 81 cases of suspected leptospirosis were reported from the district along with nine confirmed cases. In September, so far 69 cases of suspected leptospirosis have been reported. The most recent casualty of leptospirosis is a Puthanvelikkara resident who was in one of the camps but tragically, has not taken prophylaxis.

ALSO READ | Leptospirosis cases are mounting, 66 deaths till now

The chances of an epidemic were foreseen and while people were in various camps, the Health Department had actively distributed prophylaxis for leptospirosis. However, most of the people who died with symptoms of leptospirosis had not taken doxycycline, prophylaxis for leptospirosis.

People who stayed in their own homes or in relatives’ houses during the flood and had come in contact with the water at some point are higher in number among the people who contacted leptospirosis as they did not get the distributed prophylaxis or had chosen to forego it.  Now, Asha workers and Kudumbasree workers are doing active work to make people aware of the health concerns and are also distributing prophylaxis.

“We have been actively trying to communicate with people, the need to take prophylaxis. Prophylaxis is the only reason the situation is not graver. We have now started special counters for distributing doxycycline in primary health centres,” said  Dr Sreedevi, Additional DMO, Ernakulam.
“Anyone who had been injured when they got into floodwater or was part of cleaning process stands a higher chance of having leptospirosis.

ALSO READ | Leptospirosis and related mortality rates on the rise after floods

Alcoholic people and patients with diabetes, hypertension, cholesterol also are at a bigger risk. Basically, anyone who came in contact with flood water should have the medicine,” she added.The probable leptospirosis cases have been reported from Perumbavoor, Kodanad, Vengoor, Udayamperoor, Varapetty, Kuttampuzha, Nayaramabalam. Kottuvally, Kalamassery, Elamkunnapuzha, Edathala and Puthanvelikkara regions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
leptospirosis Health Department Kerala Floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age