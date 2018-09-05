Kerala on high alert

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With four leptospirosis deaths so far, the Health Department is on high alert in the district. The deaths from August 22 and onwards, just after the flood water receded from the homes at Aluva- Paravur- Eloor regions are attributed to the result of the flood. In August, 81 cases of suspected leptospirosis were reported from the district along with nine confirmed cases. In September, so far 69 cases of suspected leptospirosis have been reported. The most recent casualty of leptospirosis is a Puthanvelikkara resident who was in one of the camps but tragically, has not taken prophylaxis.

The chances of an epidemic were foreseen and while people were in various camps, the Health Department had actively distributed prophylaxis for leptospirosis. However, most of the people who died with symptoms of leptospirosis had not taken doxycycline, prophylaxis for leptospirosis.

People who stayed in their own homes or in relatives’ houses during the flood and had come in contact with the water at some point are higher in number among the people who contacted leptospirosis as they did not get the distributed prophylaxis or had chosen to forego it. Now, Asha workers and Kudumbasree workers are doing active work to make people aware of the health concerns and are also distributing prophylaxis.

“We have been actively trying to communicate with people, the need to take prophylaxis. Prophylaxis is the only reason the situation is not graver. We have now started special counters for distributing doxycycline in primary health centres,” said Dr Sreedevi, Additional DMO, Ernakulam.

“Anyone who had been injured when they got into floodwater or was part of cleaning process stands a higher chance of having leptospirosis.

Alcoholic people and patients with diabetes, hypertension, cholesterol also are at a bigger risk. Basically, anyone who came in contact with flood water should have the medicine,” she added.The probable leptospirosis cases have been reported from Perumbavoor, Kodanad, Vengoor, Udayamperoor, Varapetty, Kuttampuzha, Nayaramabalam. Kottuvally, Kalamassery, Elamkunnapuzha, Edathala and Puthanvelikkara regions.