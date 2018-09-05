Home Cities Kochi

KSRTC cancels buses due to lack of diesel

 The commuters in the district are having a harrowing time after KSRTC cancelled trips due to a shortage of diesel in depot pumps. 

Published: 05th September 2018 01:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 01:19 AM   |  A+A-

The huge rush to board KSRTC bus in Kochi  Melton Antony

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The commuters in the district are having a harrowing time after KSRTC cancelled trips due to a shortage of diesel in depot pumps. Many trips have been curtailed and all services face kilometre loss. “Almost all units have a shortage in diesel,” said Mohan P N, the assistant traffic officer in Piravom. “As we don’t have a fuel pump in Piravom, we usually fill up the buses at major depots such as Ernakulam, Kottayam, Moovattupuzha and Pala. But, when there is a shortage at depots, the buses are stuck there, which obviously result in the reduced number of services. Many important trips have been cancelled due to this.” 

In Piravom, on Monday alone, a kilometre loss of 400 km was recorded. While a bus station normally runs more than 300 units a day, 50 trips were curtailed on Monday alone. KSRTC’s Angamaly depot has been facing diesel shortage since the end of last week. Trips to nearby villages such as Mulankuzhy and Mookkannoor, Chalakkudy and Aluva were cancelled causing much headache and inconvenience to commuters. As a temporary relief to KSRTC, diesel was brought to the depot the other day.

“Subsequently, all services have resumed their services. We are hoping more diesel will be brought soon,” said K M Jaleel, district transport officer at Angamaly.Even while this is the situation, those at the helm of KSRTC are standing firm to the idea of cutting those services which have fewer collections.

“The price of diesel has increased from Rs 64.78 per litre on March 1 to Rs 73.32 on September 3. So KSRTC has cut 15 per cent diesel,” said Tomin J Thachankary, chairman and managing director of KSRTC. “We have reduced just 10 per cent of the trips. We need the help of the state government. But they cannot change the prices of the fuel either.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KSRTC diesel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age