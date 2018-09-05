Largest self-discharge vessel in Asia visits Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Penna Suraksha, the largest self-discharge vessel in Asia, berthed at Kochi port on Tuesday.

The ship, with a capacity to carry 25,000 tonnes of cement, has a discharge capacity of 1,000 tonnes of cement per hour. The state of art discharge mechanism provided by IBAU, Germany, makes the vessel unique. The `150 crore ship is the third largest in the world.

Penna Suraksha will supply cement to the packing plant established by Penna Cement Industries at Kochi Port. The capacity of the plant is 240 tonnes per hour. This packing plant has been established at an expense of `120 crore. The plant provides direct employment to 40 people and indirect employment to 75 people, said Penna Cement Corporate Communication head Jacob Mathew.